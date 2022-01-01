Chicken caesar wraps in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
Marinated grilled chicken, zesty Caesar dressing, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, flour tortilla / Choice of Side
Manhattan Cafe
320 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$6.99
Our homemade chicken caesar mix with romaine lettuce, served cold and wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Capital
3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.00
Marinated grilled chicken, zesty Caesar dressing, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, flour tortilla / Choice of Side
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102, Raleigh
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.99