Chicken caesar wraps in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail image

 

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Marinated grilled chicken, zesty Caesar dressing, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, flour tortilla / Choice of Side
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
Item pic

 

Manhattan Cafe

320 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$6.99
Our homemade chicken caesar mix with romaine lettuce, served cold and wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
More about Manhattan Cafe
Buffalo Brothers Capital image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Capital

3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH

Avg 4.3 (2909 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Marinated grilled chicken, zesty Caesar dressing, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, flour tortilla / Choice of Side
More about Buffalo Brothers Capital
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

 

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

3101 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

