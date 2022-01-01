Chicken enchiladas in Raleigh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield

11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach & Chicken Enchiladas$9.00
(2) corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken and spinach, topped with creamy poblano sauce and served with your chocie of rice or beans.
Spinach & Chicken Enchiladas$13.00
(3) Grilled chicken enchiladas filled with sauteed spinach topped with a creamy poblano sauce. Served with a side of rice.
More about San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Glenwood Grill

2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh

Avg 4.9 (1898 reviews)
Takeout
Gringo - chicken enchiladas$16.00
Roasted chicken-salsa verde-poblano tomato sauce- pepper jack-Arroz- flour tortillas -side of pico
More about Glenwood Grill

