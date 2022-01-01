Chicken enchiladas in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh
|Spinach & Chicken Enchiladas
|$9.00
(2) corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken and spinach, topped with creamy poblano sauce and served with your chocie of rice or beans.
