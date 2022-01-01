Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Chicken Fajitas image

 

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield

11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$16.00
Grilled tender sliced chicken. Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.
Chicken Fajita Salad$10.00
Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado slices and cheese. Your choice of dressing.
More about San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
Item pic

 

Dos Taquitos

6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 3.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Steak-Chicken Fajitas$28.00
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and steak and grilled chicken. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
Shrimp-Chicken Fajitas$22.00
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and sauteded shrimp and grilled chicken. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas for 4$61.00
Chicken Fajitas for 4 People. A Sauteed Mix of Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Poblanos, Onions, and Tomatoes. Topped with Grilled Chicken. Served with your choice of Rice and Beans, and Tortillas, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo.
More about Dos Taquitos

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Mushroom Burgers

Paninis

Rice Bowls

Tomato Soup

Caesar Salad

Boneless Wings

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Samosa

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston