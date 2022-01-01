Chicken fajitas in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh
|Chicken Fajitas
|$16.00
Grilled tender sliced chicken. Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$10.00
Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado slices and cheese. Your choice of dressing.
Dos Taquitos
6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Steak-Chicken Fajitas
|$28.00
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and steak and grilled chicken. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
|Shrimp-Chicken Fajitas
|$22.00
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and sauteded shrimp and grilled chicken. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
|Chicken Fajitas for 4
|$61.00
Chicken Fajitas for 4 People. A Sauteed Mix of Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Poblanos, Onions, and Tomatoes. Topped with Grilled Chicken. Served with your choice of Rice and Beans, and Tortillas, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo.