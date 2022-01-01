Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve chicken noodles

BulBox image

 

BulBox

500 E Davie St #131, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buldak (Spicy Chicken) Noodles$12.00
stir-fried noodles and vegetables topped with grilled fire chicken
More about BulBox
Pressed by Spanglish image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pressed by Spanglish

10630 Durant Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup
chicken soup with potatoes and carrots, with noodles and served w/buttered toast
More about Pressed by Spanglish
Item pic

 

Five Star Restaurant

301 N West 101, Raleigh

Avg 4 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Drunken Noodles w/ Chicken$14.95
Traditional Chinese dish of chicken served over our wide rice noodles with fish sauce, thai basil, soy/oyster sauce, thai chilis, and scallions.
*cannot be gluten free
**can substitute tofu/tempeh - cannot be vegan bc of oyster sauce
More about Five Star Restaurant
The Bowls / The Katsu image

HAMBURGERS

The Bowls / The Katsu

411 W Morgan St, Raleigh

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Noodle$13.95
stir-fried ramen noodles with vegetables topped with chicken katsu, scallion, sesame seeds, and white sauce
Teriyaki Chicken Noodle$13.95
stir-fried ramen noodles with vegetables topped with teriyaki chicken, scallion, and pamesan cheese
Ginger Chicken Noodle$13.95
stir-fried ramen noodles with vegetables topped with ginger chicken, scallion, and crispy onion
More about The Bowls / The Katsu

