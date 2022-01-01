Chicken noodles in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve chicken noodles
BulBox
500 E Davie St #131, Raleigh
|Buldak (Spicy Chicken) Noodles
|$12.00
stir-fried noodles and vegetables topped with grilled fire chicken
Pressed by Spanglish
10630 Durant Rd, Raleigh
|Chicken Noodle Soup
chicken soup with potatoes and carrots, with noodles and served w/buttered toast
Five Star Restaurant
301 N West 101, Raleigh
|Drunken Noodles w/ Chicken
|$14.95
Traditional Chinese dish of chicken served over our wide rice noodles with fish sauce, thai basil, soy/oyster sauce, thai chilis, and scallions.
*cannot be gluten free
**can substitute tofu/tempeh - cannot be vegan bc of oyster sauce
The Bowls / The Katsu
411 W Morgan St, Raleigh
|Chicken Katsu Noodle
|$13.95
stir-fried ramen noodles with vegetables topped with chicken katsu, scallion, sesame seeds, and white sauce
|Teriyaki Chicken Noodle
|$13.95
stir-fried ramen noodles with vegetables topped with teriyaki chicken, scallion, and pamesan cheese
|Ginger Chicken Noodle
|$13.95
stir-fried ramen noodles with vegetables topped with ginger chicken, scallion, and crispy onion