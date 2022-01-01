Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken pad thai in
Raleigh
/
Raleigh
/
Chicken Pad Thai
Raleigh restaurants that serve chicken pad thai
Bangkok Thai
13200 Falls of neuse rd. Suite 131, Raleigh
No reviews yet
KID Chicken Pad Thai
$7.55
Traditional Thai stir-fried rice noodle with egg, ground peanuts, bean sprouts & scallion
More about Bangkok Thai
Sushi One
8470 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh
No reviews yet
Pad Thai Chicken
$15.99
More about Sushi One
Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh
Bison Burgers
Rice Bowls
Philly Cheesesteaks
Panang Curry
Crab Rangoon
Green Beans
Carne Asada Tacos
Paninis
More near Raleigh to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(133 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(69 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(69 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(133 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(10 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(41 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(195 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(981 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(623 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1031 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(394 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(642 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston