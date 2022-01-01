Chicken salad in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve chicken salad
SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
|Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Brew Coffee Bar
2310 Bale St, Raleigh
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.00
Chicken salad mix with cranberries, pecans, and honey on Union Special sourdough bread
(ish) delicatessen
702 N Person Street, Raleigh
|Chicken Salad Saltimbocca
|$11.00
Saltimbocca turned chicken salad. Sage-o-naise, Fontal and Asiago cheeses, and Goodnight Brothers city ham on sub roll.
Guasaca
2512 Hillsborough St, Raleigh
|- 1 Shredded Chicken Signature Arepa
|$5.25
Shredded Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
|- 1 Vegetarian Signature Arepa
|$4.95
Guasaca, Black Beans, Coleslaw, Caramelized Onions & White Cheese
|- 2 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepas
|$8.25
Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill
3801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomatoes and yellow onion.
|Southwest
|$9.99
Spicy blackened chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and yellow onion. Topped with our homemade chipotle ranch and served in a jalapeno tortilla.
|Southwest Salad
|$9.99
Blackened chicken, fried jalapenos, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion and crispy tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a side of our homemade chipotle ranch.
Guasaca
4025 Lake Boone Trail, Raleigh
|1 Grilled Chicken Arepa
|$4.95
Combine the best grilled chicken with the ingredients of your choice
|Shredded Chicken Bowl / Salad
|$8.55
Combine the best Shredded Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
|Vegetarian Bowl / Salad
|$8.25
All our Vegetarian options over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl