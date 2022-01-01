Chicken salad in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve chicken salad

Aladdin's Eatery image

SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Brew Coffee Bar

2310 Bale St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.00
Chicken salad mix with cranberries, pecans, and honey on Union Special sourdough bread
More about Brew Coffee Bar
Chicken Salad Saltimbocca image

 

(ish) delicatessen

702 N Person Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Saltimbocca$11.00
Saltimbocca turned chicken salad. Sage-o-naise, Fontal and Asiago cheeses, and Goodnight Brothers city ham on sub roll.
More about (ish) delicatessen
Guasaca image

 

Guasaca

2512 Hillsborough St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
- 1 Shredded Chicken Signature Arepa$5.25
Shredded Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
- 1 Vegetarian Signature Arepa$4.95
Guasaca, Black Beans, Coleslaw, Caramelized Onions & White Cheese
- 2 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepas$8.25
Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
More about Guasaca
The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill image

 

The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill

3801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomatoes and yellow onion.
Southwest$9.99
Spicy blackened chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and yellow onion. Topped with our homemade chipotle ranch and served in a jalapeno tortilla.
Southwest Salad$9.99
Blackened chicken, fried jalapenos, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion and crispy tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a side of our homemade chipotle ranch.
More about The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill
Guasaca image

 

Guasaca

4025 Lake Boone Trail, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1 Grilled Chicken Arepa$4.95
Combine the best grilled chicken with the ingredients of your choice
Shredded Chicken Bowl / Salad$8.55
Combine the best Shredded Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
Vegetarian Bowl / Salad$8.25
All our Vegetarian options over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
More about Guasaca

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Katsu

Pancakes

Lasagna

Lo Mein

Boneless Wings

Garlic Naan

Turkey Clubs

Paninis

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston