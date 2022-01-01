Chicken sandwiches in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Brew Coffee Bar

2310 Bale St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.00
Chicken salad mix with cranberries, pecans, and honey on Union Special sourdough bread
More about Brew Coffee Bar
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image

 

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

505 W Jones Str., Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$10.00
Chicken, pepper jack cheese, scallions, & buffalo sauce wrapped in a crispy wrapper. Served with sun-dried bleu cheese sauce.
Wolfpack-Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Ashley Farm's chicken thighs marinated in pickle juice, breaded, fried and tossed with our Chef's secret hot spices. Topped with bread and butter pickles and tobacco slaw on a sesame bun. Also available with regular house-made buffalo sauce.
Farm Salad$6.00
Mixed Greens, shaved fennel, red onions, cucumbers, heirloom grape tomatoes, & drizzled with basil balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
Parkside Raleigh image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Parkside Raleigh

301 W Martin St, Raleigh

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Wings$15.00
Our wings are fresh, never frozen.
choice of bbq, honey buffalo. peach habanero, Gochujang, six chili
Cheese Burger$12.00
half pound angus short rib and chuck blend patty. romaine, tomato, onion, choice of cheese
Fried Buffalo Chicken$13.00
romaine, tomato, bacon, blue cheese
More about Parkside Raleigh
Sean's Shack image

 

Sean's Shack

2840 E Millbrook Road, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich tray$5.99
More about Sean's Shack
Beasley's Chicken + Honey image

 

Beasley's Chicken + Honey

237 S Wilmington St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pimento Mac & Cheese$5.00
Custard based mac & cheese made with pimento peppers. Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Nightshade
Creamy Mashed Potatoes$4.00
Skin-on Yukon Gold potatoes w/ charred onion gravy. Order with the charred onion gravy on the side to make it gluten free and vegetarian. Allergies: Dairy
Chicken Biscuit$9.00
Fried boneless thigh w/ pickled green tomato and honey-dijon on our buttermilk biscuit. Allergies: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Nightshades
More about Beasley's Chicken + Honey

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Cookies

Waffles

Chicken Wraps

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Rolls

Chicken Salad

Tikka Masala

Crab Rangoon

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston