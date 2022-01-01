Chicken sandwiches in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Brew Coffee Bar
Brew Coffee Bar
2310 Bale St, Raleigh
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.00
Chicken salad mix with cranberries, pecans, and honey on Union Special sourdough bread
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
505 W Jones Str., Raleigh
|Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
|$10.00
Chicken, pepper jack cheese, scallions, & buffalo sauce wrapped in a crispy wrapper. Served with sun-dried bleu cheese sauce.
|Wolfpack-Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Ashley Farm's chicken thighs marinated in pickle juice, breaded, fried and tossed with our Chef's secret hot spices. Topped with bread and butter pickles and tobacco slaw on a sesame bun. Also available with regular house-made buffalo sauce.
|Farm Salad
|$6.00
Mixed Greens, shaved fennel, red onions, cucumbers, heirloom grape tomatoes, & drizzled with basil balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Parkside Raleigh
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Parkside Raleigh
301 W Martin St, Raleigh
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Our wings are fresh, never frozen.
choice of bbq, honey buffalo. peach habanero, Gochujang, six chili
|Cheese Burger
|$12.00
half pound angus short rib and chuck blend patty. romaine, tomato, onion, choice of cheese
|Fried Buffalo Chicken
|$13.00
romaine, tomato, bacon, blue cheese
More about Beasley's Chicken + Honey
Beasley's Chicken + Honey
237 S Wilmington St, Raleigh
|Pimento Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
Custard based mac & cheese made with pimento peppers. Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Nightshade
|Creamy Mashed Potatoes
|$4.00
Skin-on Yukon Gold potatoes w/ charred onion gravy. Order with the charred onion gravy on the side to make it gluten free and vegetarian. Allergies: Dairy
|Chicken Biscuit
|$9.00
Fried boneless thigh w/ pickled green tomato and honey-dijon on our buttermilk biscuit. Allergies: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Nightshades