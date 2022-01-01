Chicken tikka in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Banner pic

 

Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar

105 Friendly Drive Suite 101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs) (Vegan)$5.99
Crispy fried pastry stuffed with peas and potatoes)
Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)$16.99
Boneless chicken tikka cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion & bell peppers
Garlic Naan$3.49
Plain Naan, infused with garlic and brushed with butter
More about Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
Dharani Express Indian Restaurant image

 

Dharani Express Indian Restaurant

3281 AVENT FERRY RD - 117, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Samosa$7.99
Crispy layers filled with potato and green pea filling.
Gobi Manchurian$12.99
Cauliflowers simmered in Manchurian sauce.
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.99
Chicken marinated and cooked in creamy tomato sauce.
More about Dharani Express Indian Restaurant

