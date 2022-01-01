Chilaquiles in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
2100 Hillsborough St #110, Raleigh
|CHILAQUILES VERDES
|$14.00
More about Irregardless
Irregardless
901 W Morgan St, Raleigh
|Chilaquiles (gf)
|$14.00
Fried Tortilllas with salsa roja, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado and sunny side up eggs.
More about Dos Taquitos
Dos Taquitos
6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Chilaquiles Salsa Roja
|$16.00
An irresistible combination of spice and crunch. Golden Tortillas cooked with salsa roja and cheese, and topped with avocado, mexican cream, queso fresco. Choose between grilled chicken, grilled vegetables (zucchini, squash, mushrooms) or fried eggs. Served with a cheesy-chipotle broccoli. Soup or Salad.
|Chilaquiles Salsa Verde
|$16.00
An irresistible combination of spice and crunch. Golden Tortillas cooked with salsa verde and cheese, and topped with avocado, mexican cream, queso fresco. Choose between grilled chicken, grilled vegetables (zucchini, squash, mushrooms) or fried eggs. Served with a cheesy-chipotle broccoli.
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
7713 Lead Mine Rd. #39, Raleigh
|CHILAQUILES VERDES
|$14.00
chicken / tomatillo sauce / corn tortillas / crema / cilantro / onions / avocado / queso fresco