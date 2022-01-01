Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila image

 

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

2100 Hillsborough St #110, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILAQUILES VERDES$14.00
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
Irregardless image

 

Irregardless

901 W Morgan St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (1246 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles (gf)$14.00
Fried Tortilllas with salsa roja, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado and sunny side up eggs.
More about Irregardless
Item pic

 

Dos Taquitos

6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 3.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles Salsa Roja$16.00
An irresistible combination of spice and crunch. Golden Tortillas cooked with salsa roja and cheese, and topped with avocado, mexican cream, queso fresco. Choose between grilled chicken, grilled vegetables (zucchini, squash, mushrooms) or fried eggs. Served with a cheesy-chipotle broccoli. Soup or Salad.
Chilaquiles Salsa Verde$16.00
An irresistible combination of spice and crunch. Golden Tortillas cooked with salsa verde and cheese, and topped with avocado, mexican cream, queso fresco. Choose between grilled chicken, grilled vegetables (zucchini, squash, mushrooms) or fried eggs. Served with a cheesy-chipotle broccoli.
More about Dos Taquitos
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila image

 

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

7713 Lead Mine Rd. #39, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHILAQUILES VERDES$14.00
chicken / tomatillo sauce / corn tortillas / crema / cilantro / onions / avocado / queso fresco
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
Centro Raleigh image

 

Centro Raleigh

106 S Wilmington St, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (2724 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles Kit for 2$25.00
Grilled Chicken. White corn chips, tomatillo crema. Pickled red onions and cilantro. You will get instructions on how to put them together.
More about Centro Raleigh

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

French Toast

Steak Salad

Spaghetti

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Roasted Beet Salad

Veggie Sandwiches

Chile Relleno

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston