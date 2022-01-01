Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve chile relleno

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila image

 

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

2100 Hillsborough St #110, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILE RELLENO$15.00
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield image

 

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield

11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Chile Relleno$3.99
More about San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
Item pic

 

Dos Taquitos

6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 3.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Chile Relleno$15.00
A large roasted poblano pepper stuffed with strips of Oaxaca cheese and juicy shredded braised carnitas. This chile relleno is topped with a thick poblano & jalapeño salsa and pickled onions. Served with crispy potatoes ruffled in queso fresco, cilantro and pieces of bacon.
More about Dos Taquitos
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila image

 

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

7713 Lead Mine Rd. #39, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHILE RELLENO$15.00
poblano / black charro beans / mexican cream / pico de gallo / cheese / avocado / choice of chicken tinga, carnitas, or veggies
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
Item pic

TACOS

Chido Taco

2330 Bale Street, Suite #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno Tacos$10.99
2 Anaheim peppers stuffed with steak & cheese, salsa ranchera, on a corn tortilla served with cilantro rice & black beans
More about Chido Taco

