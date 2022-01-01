Chile relleno in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve chile relleno
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
2100 Hillsborough St #110, Raleigh
|CHILE RELLENO
|$15.00
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh
|Side Chile Relleno
|$3.99
Dos Taquitos
6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Chile Relleno
|$15.00
A large roasted poblano pepper stuffed with strips of Oaxaca cheese and juicy shredded braised carnitas. This chile relleno is topped with a thick poblano & jalapeño salsa and pickled onions. Served with crispy potatoes ruffled in queso fresco, cilantro and pieces of bacon.
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
7713 Lead Mine Rd. #39, Raleigh
|CHILE RELLENO
|$15.00
poblano / black charro beans / mexican cream / pico de gallo / cheese / avocado / choice of chicken tinga, carnitas, or veggies