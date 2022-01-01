Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail image

 

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield image

 

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield

11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$8.00
A delicious warm chocolate cake with strawberries and vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate syrup.
More about San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
Neomonde Mediterranean image

FRENCH FRIES

Neomonde Mediterranean

3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.6 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Mousse Cake$4.49
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
Buffalo Brothers Capital image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Capital

3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH

Avg 4.3 (2909 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about Buffalo Brothers Capital
Element Gastropub image

FRENCH FRIES

Element Gastropub

421 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sunshine Chocolate Buttercream Cake$9.00
More about Element Gastropub
FatBoys Kitchen image

 

FatBoys Kitchen

4511 New Bern Ave. Unit #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Cake$4.49
Soft and tender layered triple chocolate cake with chocolate icing
More about FatBoys Kitchen
Item pic

DIM SUM

Brewery Bhavana

218 S Blount St, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (3325 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$12.80
Chocolate buttermilk cake layers / Toasted coconut cream filling/ Chocolate Buttercream frosting.
(1 slice)
Chocolate Cake$11.80
Sour cream cake with Escazu chocolate flecks, chocolate swiss meringue buttercream, ganache drip
(1 slice)
More about Brewery Bhavana
Sushi Nine - Raleigh image

 

Sushi Nine - Raleigh

3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.00
More about Sushi Nine - Raleigh
Pressed by Spanglish image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pressed by Spanglish

10630 Durant Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake - Chocolate$3.99
Your favorite Tres Leches Cake with a twist - Chocolate! Chocolate cake, soaked in creamy light chocolate milks, and topped with chocolate mousse
More about Pressed by Spanglish
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant

10370 MONCREIFFE RD, RALEIGH

Avg 4 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Molten Cake$6.00
Gluten-friendly and made with bittersweet chocolate. Side of vanilla ice cream.
More about Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant
Five Star Restaurant image

 

Five Star Restaurant

301 N West 101, Raleigh

Avg 4 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Chocolate Cake$6.00
More about Five Star Restaurant
Tasu Asian Bistro image

SUSHI

Tasu Asian Bistro

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.95
Warm decadent chocolate cake topped with chocolate sauce and served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and a cherry
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Sushi Mon image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Mon

3800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh

Avg 4.6 (501 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate mousse cake$9.00
More about Sushi Mon

Map

