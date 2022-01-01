Chocolate cake in Raleigh
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$8.00
A delicious warm chocolate cake with strawberries and vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate syrup.
Neomonde Mediterranean
3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$4.49
Buffalo Brothers Capital
3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Element Gastropub
421 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh
|Sunshine Chocolate Buttercream Cake
|$9.00
FatBoys Kitchen
4511 New Bern Ave. Unit #100, Raleigh
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$4.49
Soft and tender layered triple chocolate cake with chocolate icing
Brewery Bhavana
218 S Blount St, Raleigh
|Chocolate Cake
|$12.80
Chocolate buttermilk cake layers / Toasted coconut cream filling/ Chocolate Buttercream frosting.
(1 slice)
|Chocolate Cake
|$11.80
Sour cream cake with Escazu chocolate flecks, chocolate swiss meringue buttercream, ganache drip
(1 slice)
Sushi Nine - Raleigh
3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$7.00
Pressed by Spanglish
10630 Durant Rd, Raleigh
|Tres Leches Cake - Chocolate
|$3.99
Your favorite Tres Leches Cake with a twist - Chocolate! Chocolate cake, soaked in creamy light chocolate milks, and topped with chocolate mousse
Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant
10370 MONCREIFFE RD, RALEIGH
|Chocolate Molten Cake
|$6.00
Gluten-friendly and made with bittersweet chocolate. Side of vanilla ice cream.
Tasu Asian Bistro
8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$7.95
Warm decadent chocolate cake topped with chocolate sauce and served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and a cherry
Sushi Mon
3800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh
|Chocolate mousse cake
|$9.00