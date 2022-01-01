Chocolate chip cookies in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Garland Heat & Eat
14 W MARTIN STREET, RALEIGH
|Take and bake Tahni chocolate chip shortbread cookies (8 pc)
|$10.00
Surprise Santa this year with these gourmet tahini chocolate chip shortbread cookies! Who doesn't love a warm cookie fresh out of the oven? (contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)
Union Special
401 FAYETTEVILLE ST SUITE 103, RALEIGH
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin
227 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00