Clam chowder in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve clam chowder
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh
|Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Bowl
|$6.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
|Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Cup
|$4.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh
|Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Bowl
|$6.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
|Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Cup
|$4.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
42nd St. Oyster Bar
508 West Jones Street, Raleigh
|New England Clam Chowder
|$4.95
|Manhattan Clam Chowder
|$4.95
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
4121 Main at North Hills St., Raleigh
|Bowl New England Clam Chowder
|$8.00
|Cup New England Clam Chowder
|$6.00