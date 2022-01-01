Clams in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve clams
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh
|Clam Strip Basket
|$10.99
Lightly breaded & fried clam strips served with fries & coleslaw
|Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Bowl
|$6.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
|Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Cup
|$4.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh
|Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Bowl
|$6.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
|Clam Strip Basket
|$10.99
Lightly breaded & fried clam strips served with fries & coleslaw
|Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Cup
|$4.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
More about Farina Neighborhood Italian
PIZZA
Farina Neighborhood Italian
8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh
|Clams and Sausage Pasta
|$26.00
garlic, white wine, butter, herbs, spaghetti
|Steamed Littleneck Clams
|$15.00
white wine, smoked pork belly tomato broth, grilled bread
More about 42nd St. Oyster Bar
42nd St. Oyster Bar
508 West Jones Street, Raleigh
|Top Neck Clams
|$8.95
Served with Cocktail Sauce, Butter and Coleslaw
|New England Clam Chowder
|$4.95
|Manhattan Clam Chowder
|$4.95
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
4121 Main at North Hills St., Raleigh
|Bowl New England Clam Chowder
|$8.00
|Cup New England Clam Chowder
|$6.00
More about Casa Carbone
Casa Carbone
6019 Glenwood Ave A, Raleigh
|Stuffed Clams
|$11.50
Clams diced and mixed with seasoned bread crumbs, garlic, and parmesan cheese; served on the half shell.
|Linguini with White Clams
|$14.00
choice of red or white sauce; the red sauce consists of clams in marinara, the white combines clams with garlic and olive oil.
More about Vivo Ristorante
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Vivo Ristorante
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh
|Linguini W Clams
|$21.00