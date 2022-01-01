Clams in Raleigh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District

2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Strip Basket$10.99
Lightly breaded & fried clam strips served with fries & coleslaw
Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Bowl$6.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Cup$4.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Bowl image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest

832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Bowl$6.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
Clam Strip Basket$10.99
Lightly breaded & fried clam strips served with fries & coleslaw
Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Cup$4.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
Item pic

PIZZA

Farina Neighborhood Italian

8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Clams and Sausage Pasta$26.00
garlic, white wine, butter, herbs, spaghetti
Steamed Littleneck Clams$15.00
white wine, smoked pork belly tomato broth, grilled bread
More about Farina Neighborhood Italian
Consumer pic

 

42nd St. Oyster Bar

508 West Jones Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Top Neck Clams$8.95
Served with Cocktail Sauce, Butter and Coleslaw
New England Clam Chowder$4.95
Manhattan Clam Chowder$4.95
More about 42nd St. Oyster Bar
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

4121 Main at North Hills St., Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (525 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl New England Clam Chowder$8.00
Cup New England Clam Chowder$6.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Consumer pic

 

Casa Carbone

6019 Glenwood Ave A, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Stuffed Clams$11.50
Clams diced and mixed with seasoned bread­ crumbs, garlic, and parmesan cheese; served on the half shell.
Linguini with White Clams$14.00
choice of red or white sauce; the red sauce consists of clams in marinara, the white combines clams with garlic and olive oil.
More about Casa Carbone
Vivo Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Vivo Ristorante

7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (5058 reviews)
Takeout
Linguini W Clams$21.00
More about Vivo Ristorante
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl New England Clam Chowder$13.00
Quart New England Clam Chowder$21.00
New England Clam Chowder$7.00
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

Cary

Apex

