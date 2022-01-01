Club sandwiches in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve club sandwiches
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|Super Club Sandwich
|$11.00
Ham, turkey, cheddar, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, grilled Texas Toast (double decker) / Choice of Side
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Capital
3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH
|Super Club Sandwich
|$12.00
Ham, turkey, cheddar, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, grilled Texas Toast (double decker) / Choice of Side