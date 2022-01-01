Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail image

 

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Super Club Sandwich$11.00
Ham, turkey, cheddar, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, grilled Texas Toast (double decker) / Choice of Side
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
Buffalo Brothers Capital image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Capital

3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH

Avg 4.3 (2909 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Super Club Sandwich$12.00
Ham, turkey, cheddar, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, grilled Texas Toast (double decker) / Choice of Side
More about Buffalo Brothers Capital
MoJoe's Burger Joint image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

MoJoe's Burger Joint

620 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.1 (530 reviews)
Takeout
Capital City Club Sandwich$8.99
Smoked turkey and ham piled high with lettuce, tomato, bacon, Cheddar, Swiss and Duke's mayo.
More about MoJoe's Burger Joint

