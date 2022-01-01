Cobb salad in Raleigh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

MoJoe's Burger Joint image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

MoJoe's Burger Joint

620 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.1 (530 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$9.99
Our fresh salad mix with tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, avocado and bleu cheese crumbles.
More about MoJoe's Burger Joint
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

 

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$12.99
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

3101 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$12.99
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
Pressed by Spanglish image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pressed by Spanglish

10630 Durant Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Country Cobb Salad$11.99
Mixed greens, roast turkey, Naturally smoked ham, tomato, hard boiled egg, green onions, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, Balsamic vinaigrette
More about Pressed by Spanglish
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla Cobb Salad$17.00
Zesty grilled chicken mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and corn tortilla strips, tossed in a spicy cilantro-ranch dressing, and garnished with cheese quesadilla wedges 17
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

