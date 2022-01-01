Cobb salad in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve cobb salad
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
MoJoe's Burger Joint
620 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Cobb Salad
|$9.99
Our fresh salad mix with tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, avocado and bleu cheese crumbles.
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102, Raleigh
|Cobb Salad
|$12.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
3101 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh
|Cobb Salad
|$12.99
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pressed by Spanglish
10630 Durant Rd, Raleigh
|Country Cobb Salad
|$11.99
Mixed greens, roast turkey, Naturally smoked ham, tomato, hard boiled egg, green onions, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, Balsamic vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh
|Quesadilla Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Zesty grilled chicken mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and corn tortilla strips, tossed in a spicy cilantro-ranch dressing, and garnished with cheese quesadilla wedges 17