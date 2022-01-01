Coleslaw in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve coleslaw
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|Coleslaw
|$3.00
Housemade coleslaw
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh
|Coleslaw
|$3.99
More about (ish) delicatessen
(ish) delicatessen
702 N Person Street, Raleigh
|Coleslaw - Pint
|$6.50
Pint of coleslaw with shredded cabbage, carrots, herbs, lemon, and mayo dressing.
(vegetarian; gluten free)
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh
|Coleslaw
|$3.99
More about Buffalo Brothers Capital
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Capital
3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH
|Coleslaw
|$3.00
Housemade coleslaw
More about FatBoys Kitchen
FatBoys Kitchen
4511 New Bern Ave. Unit #100, Raleigh
|Coleslaw
|$2.99
housemade creamy coleslaw