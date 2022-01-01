Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

Makus Empanadas

411 W Morgan Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw$1.95
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail image

 

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleslaw$3.00
Housemade coleslaw
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District

2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$3.99
(ish) delicatessen image

 

(ish) delicatessen

702 N Person Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw - Pint$6.50
Pint of coleslaw with shredded cabbage, carrots, herbs, lemon, and mayo dressing.
(vegetarian; gluten free)
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest

832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$3.99
Buffalo Brothers Capital image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Capital

3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH

Avg 4.3 (2909 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$3.00
Housemade coleslaw
FatBoys Kitchen image

 

FatBoys Kitchen

4511 New Bern Ave. Unit #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$2.99
housemade creamy coleslaw
Consumer pic

 

42nd St. Oyster Bar

508 West Jones Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$3.50
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$4.75
Cary

Apex

