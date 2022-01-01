Cookie dough in Raleigh

Cookies are best right out of the oven, and this cookie dough is preportioned into a dozen rounds to keep in your freezer until your cookie craving strikes. It's a chocolate lover's dream this week! Your choice of Chocolate Chip, Cold Brew Chocolate Chip or Videri Double Chocolate Chip. Comes with baking instructions. (Chocolate Chip Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg. Videri Double Choc. Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg. Cold Brew Choc. Chip Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg)

