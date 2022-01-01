Cookie dough in Raleigh

ClubHouse from AC Events

1519 BROOKSIDE DR, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Cookie Dough$6.00
Cookies are best right out of the oven, and this cookie dough is preportioned into a dozen rounds to keep in your freezer until your cookie craving strikes. It's a chocolate lover's dream this week! Your choice of Chocolate Chip, Cold Brew Chocolate Chip or Videri Double Chocolate Chip. Comes with baking instructions. (Chocolate Chip Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg. Videri Double Choc. Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg. Cold Brew Choc. Chip Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg)
Holiday Frozen Cookie Dough image

 

Death & Taxes

105 W. HARGETT ST., RALEIGH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Holiday Frozen Cookie Dough$6.00
Cookies are best right out of the oven, and this cookie dough is preportioned into a dozen rounds to keep in your freezer until your cookie craving strikes. Comes with baking instructions. (Allergens for all cookie dough: Dairy, Egg, Gluten) / (Allergen for snickerdoodle cookie: cinnamon) / (Allergen for ginger molasses: Cinnamon, Ground Ginger, Nutmeg, Cloves, White Pepper)
The Night Rider Delivery Menu image

 

The Night Rider Delivery Menu

416 West South Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pint Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$8.00
