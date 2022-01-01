Cookies in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants that serve cookies

Take and bake Tahni chocolate chip shortbread cookies (8 pc) image

 

Garland Heat & Eat

14 W MARTIN STREET, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Take and bake Tahni chocolate chip shortbread cookies (8 pc)$10.00
Surprise Santa this year with these gourmet tahini chocolate chip shortbread cookies! Who doesn't love a warm cookie fresh out of the oven? (contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)
"Too good for Santa" cookie box!$26.00
Four of each kind! Chai spiced gingerbread snowflakes, Urfa chili-chocolate wafers w/ gold leaf, caramelized white chocolate pistachio & almond cookies, fennel and lemon spritz swirls. Are you not that good at baking things for yourself? Did your upstairs neighbor give you a thoughtful handmade gift and you forgot they exist because its 2020, I mean, cut me some slack, so all you could say is "Thanks! I got you something great too, but its not quite ready yet?" Did mom get into the eggnog a little too festively, take a "holiday nap" on the couch, leaving the oven on, and burning Santa's cookies? Did I give a little too much insight into my own life here? If the answer to any of these questions is "Yes!" then do we have the perfect thing for you! For the low, low price of... hold on I gotta check.... $26 dollars, you can solve all your problems and a whole lot more! (contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)
More about Garland Heat & Eat
Monster Cookie image

 

Brew Coffee Bar

2310 Bale St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Monster Cookie$2.75
GF cookie with rolled oats, peanut butter, chocolate chips, M&M
More about Brew Coffee Bar
Blue Corn Cookie image

 

Union Special

2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blue Corn Cookie$2.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Union Special
Union Special image

 

Homemade Cookie Dough image

 

ClubHouse from AC Events

1519 BROOKSIDE DR, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Cookie Dough$6.00
Cookies are best right out of the oven, and this cookie dough is preportioned into a dozen rounds to keep in your freezer until your cookie craving strikes. It's a chocolate lover's dream this week! Your choice of Chocolate Chip, Cold Brew Chocolate Chip or Videri Double Chocolate Chip. Comes with baking instructions. (Chocolate Chip Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg. Videri Double Choc. Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg. Cold Brew Choc. Chip Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg)
More about ClubHouse from AC Events
Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin image

 

Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin

227 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin
Holiday Frozen Cookie Dough image

 

Death & Taxes

105 W. HARGETT ST., RALEIGH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Holiday Frozen Cookie Dough$6.00
Cookies are best right out of the oven, and this cookie dough is preportioned into a dozen rounds to keep in your freezer until your cookie craving strikes. Comes with baking instructions. (Allergens for all cookie dough: Dairy, Egg, Gluten) / (Allergen for snickerdoodle cookie: cinnamon) / (Allergen for ginger molasses: Cinnamon, Ground Ginger, Nutmeg, Cloves, White Pepper)
More about Death & Taxes
The Night Rider Delivery Menu image

 

The Night Rider Delivery Menu

416 West South Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pint Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$8.00
More about The Night Rider Delivery Menu

