Cookies in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve cookies
Garland Heat & Eat
14 W MARTIN STREET, RALEIGH
|Take and bake Tahni chocolate chip shortbread cookies (8 pc)
|$10.00
Surprise Santa this year with these gourmet tahini chocolate chip shortbread cookies! Who doesn't love a warm cookie fresh out of the oven? (contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)
|"Too good for Santa" cookie box!
|$26.00
Four of each kind! Chai spiced gingerbread snowflakes, Urfa chili-chocolate wafers w/ gold leaf, caramelized white chocolate pistachio & almond cookies, fennel and lemon spritz swirls. Are you not that good at baking things for yourself? Did your upstairs neighbor give you a thoughtful handmade gift and you forgot they exist because its 2020, I mean, cut me some slack, so all you could say is "Thanks! I got you something great too, but its not quite ready yet?" Did mom get into the eggnog a little too festively, take a "holiday nap" on the couch, leaving the oven on, and burning Santa's cookies? Did I give a little too much insight into my own life here? If the answer to any of these questions is "Yes!" then do we have the perfect thing for you! For the low, low price of... hold on I gotta check.... $26 dollars, you can solve all your problems and a whole lot more! (contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)
Brew Coffee Bar
2310 Bale St, Raleigh
|Monster Cookie
|$2.75
GF cookie with rolled oats, peanut butter, chocolate chips, M&M
Union Special
2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh
|Blue Corn Cookie
|$2.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Union Special
401 FAYETTEVILLE ST SUITE 103, RALEIGH
|Blue Corn Cookie
|$2.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
ClubHouse from AC Events
1519 BROOKSIDE DR, RALEIGH
|Homemade Cookie Dough
|$6.00
Cookies are best right out of the oven, and this cookie dough is preportioned into a dozen rounds to keep in your freezer until your cookie craving strikes. It's a chocolate lover's dream this week! Your choice of Chocolate Chip, Cold Brew Chocolate Chip or Videri Double Chocolate Chip. Comes with baking instructions. (Chocolate Chip Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg. Videri Double Choc. Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg. Cold Brew Choc. Chip Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg)
Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin
227 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Death & Taxes
105 W. HARGETT ST., RALEIGH
|Holiday Frozen Cookie Dough
|$6.00
Cookies are best right out of the oven, and this cookie dough is preportioned into a dozen rounds to keep in your freezer until your cookie craving strikes. Comes with baking instructions. (Allergens for all cookie dough: Dairy, Egg, Gluten) / (Allergen for snickerdoodle cookie: cinnamon) / (Allergen for ginger molasses: Cinnamon, Ground Ginger, Nutmeg, Cloves, White Pepper)