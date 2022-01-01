Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef and cabbage in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage

Item pic

 

Hibernian Pub Downtown

311 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corned Beef And Cabbage$18.00
House Brined Corn Beef with parsley cream sauce, Braised Cabbage And Garlic mashed potatoes
More about Hibernian Pub Downtown
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant

10370 MONCREIFFE RD, RALEIGH

Avg 4 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Family Corned Beef and Cabbage$40.00
Corned beef and cabbage with mashed potatoes & spicy Dijon mustard
Small Corned Beef & Cabbage$10.00
Corned beef and cabbage with mashed potatoes & spicy Dijon mustard.
Corned Beef & Cabbage$20.00
Corned beef and cabbage with mashed potatoes & spicy Dijon mustard.
More about Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant

