Crab cakes in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants that serve crab cakes

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District

2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Dip$12.99
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
Shrimp Basket$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp served with fries & coleslaw
House Salad - Entrée$8.99
Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
Chili Crab Cakes image

 

Garland Heat & Eat

14 W MARTIN STREET, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Crab Cakes$65.00
Chili crab cakes with sambal crème fraiche and caviar (6 crab cakes ready to sear and eat) NC lump crab, coconut, lime leaf, Thai chile, and just enough egg to hold it together. NO bread filler!
(**Gluten Free**)
Allergens: shellfish, coconut, alliums, dairy, eggs
More about Garland Heat & Eat
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest

832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Burger$9.99
Fried Shrimp with bistro sauce & coleslaw on a gourmet toasted bun with your choice of one side
Sweet & Spicy Shrimp$10.99
Fried jumbo shrimp tossed in our sweet Thai Chili sauce, garnished with scallions
Hush Puppy Basket$3.99
A classic starter
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
Glenwood Grill image

 

Glenwood Grill

2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Ribs$23.00
Braised short rib - blue cheese spinach crusted short ribs. Sour cream smashed potatoes- red wine shallot reduction.
Burger$16.00
Pimento cheese, house made pickles, caramelized onions, horsey sauce. Choice of side
Southern Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, parmesan, maple pepper bacon, house ceasar dressing, fried grit croutons
More about Glenwood Grill
Big Al's BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Big Al's BBQ

2920 Forestville Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4 (117 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake (1)$9.00
More about Big Al's BBQ

