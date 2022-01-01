Crab cakes in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve crab cakes
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh
|Crab Dip
|$12.99
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
|Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp served with fries & coleslaw
|House Salad - Entrée
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Garland Heat & Eat
14 W MARTIN STREET, RALEIGH
|Chili Crab Cakes
|$65.00
Chili crab cakes with sambal crème fraiche and caviar (6 crab cakes ready to sear and eat) NC lump crab, coconut, lime leaf, Thai chile, and just enough egg to hold it together. NO bread filler!
(**Gluten Free**)
Allergens: shellfish, coconut, alliums, dairy, eggs
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh
|Shrimp Burger
|$9.99
Fried Shrimp with bistro sauce & coleslaw on a gourmet toasted bun with your choice of one side
|Sweet & Spicy Shrimp
|$10.99
Fried jumbo shrimp tossed in our sweet Thai Chili sauce, garnished with scallions
|Hush Puppy Basket
|$3.99
A classic starter
Glenwood Grill
2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh
|Short Ribs
|$23.00
Braised short rib - blue cheese spinach crusted short ribs. Sour cream smashed potatoes- red wine shallot reduction.
|Burger
|$16.00
Pimento cheese, house made pickles, caramelized onions, horsey sauce. Choice of side
|Southern Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, parmesan, maple pepper bacon, house ceasar dressing, fried grit croutons