Crispy chicken in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Plates Neighborhood Kitchen
SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS
Plates Neighborhood Kitchen
301 Glenwood Ave Suite 100, Raleigh
|Black Pepper Fettuccine
|$18.00
handmade pasta + roasted broccolini + red onion + kale + roasted peppers + goat cheese alfredo + parmesan + breadcrumbs
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
soft scrambled eggs + black beans & rice + peppers + onion + chorizo + salsa verde + pico de gallo + guacamole + queso fresco + flour tortilla
|Sweet Potato Hash Bowl (Vegan)
|$10.00
roasted bell peppers + fennel + red onions + chimichurri
More about Five Star Restaurant
Five Star Restaurant
301 N West 101, Raleigh
|Crispy Sesame Beef
|$14.95
Our flash fried beef or chicken, in a sweet sauce mixed with carrots and topped with sesame seeds.
Comes with white rice, fried rice is an additional charge.
*can be made Gluten Free upon request
|Scallion Pancakes
|$4.75
Vegetable pancakes (made with vegetable shortening, green onions, + flour) with a spicy bean + ginger soy sauce for dipping.
*cannot be made Gluten Free
|Fried Rice
Side: fried rice, egg, soy, scallions
Chicken/tempeh/tofu/beef/pork: fried rice, egg, soy, scallions, + protein.
Vegetable: fried rice, egg, soy, broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, snow peas, scallions
Can be made Gluten Free.
Can be done Vegan upon request.