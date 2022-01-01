Crispy tofu in Raleigh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Raleigh restaurants that serve crispy tofu

Irregardless image

 

Irregardless

901 W Morgan St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (1246 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Tofu$6.00
More about Irregardless
Main pic

 

Sushi Thai Raleigh

2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Tofu$4.95
golden brown fried tofu, served with sweet and sour mild chili sauce and ground peanuts
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh

