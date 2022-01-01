Croissants in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve croissants
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh
145 E Davie St, Raleigh
|CROISSANT
|$3.99
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Carroll's Kitchen
19 E Martin St., Raleigh
|Croissant Sandwich
|$6.50
egg & cheese on a buttery croissant. Add on bacon or ham for $1
Union Special
2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh
|Plain Croissant
|$3.50
The basis for our entire pastry program. Sifted wheat and whole spelt flour are used to promote great flavor and texture. Local buttermilk is used to flavor and culture the dough to enhance texture.
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$4.50
Savory Croissant Dough, Locally Smoked Pork, Gruyere Cheese
|Twice Baked Pecan Croissant
|$4.50
Pecan Frangipane Filling. Crunchy on the outside and custard in the middle.