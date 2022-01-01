Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve croissants

Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh

145 E Davie St, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (840 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CROISSANT$3.99
More about Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Carroll's Kitchen

19 E Martin St., Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Sandwich$6.50
egg & cheese on a buttery croissant. Add on bacon or ham for $1
More about Carroll's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Union Special

2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Croissant$3.50
The basis for our entire pastry program. Sifted wheat and whole spelt flour are used to promote great flavor and texture. Local buttermilk is used to flavor and culture the dough to enhance texture.
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.50
Savory Croissant Dough, Locally Smoked Pork, Gruyere Cheese
Twice Baked Pecan Croissant$4.50
Pecan Frangipane Filling. Crunchy on the outside and custard in the middle.
More about Union Special
Union Special image

 

Union Special

401 FAYETTEVILLE ST SUITE 103, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Twice Baked Pecan Croissant$4.50
Pecan Frangipane Filling. Crunchy on the outside and custard in the middle
Plain Croissant$3.50
Videri Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Our Plain Croissant Dough with VIDERI Chocolate Batons
More about Union Special

