Cuban sandwiches in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

Carroll's Kitchen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Carroll's Kitchen

19 E Martin St., Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cuban Sandwich$13.00
Garlic and thyme roasted pork loin, ham, Swiss cheese, sliced dill pickle, and mustard on flat grilled French bread served with a side.
More about Carroll's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Union Special

401 FAYETTEVILLE ST SUITE 103, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cuban Sandwich$13.00
Beer-braised pork shoulder, ham, gruyere, honey mustard, B&B pickles. Pressed on a semolina roll.
More about Union Special
Woody's at City Market image

 

Woody's at City Market

205 Wolfe Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cuban Sandwich$10.99
More about Woody's at City Market

