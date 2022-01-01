Cuban sandwiches in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Carroll's Kitchen
19 E Martin St., Raleigh
|Cuban Sandwich
|$13.00
Garlic and thyme roasted pork loin, ham, Swiss cheese, sliced dill pickle, and mustard on flat grilled French bread served with a side.
Union Special
401 FAYETTEVILLE ST SUITE 103, RALEIGH
|Cuban Sandwich
|$13.00
Beer-braised pork shoulder, ham, gruyere, honey mustard, B&B pickles. Pressed on a semolina roll.