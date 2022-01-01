Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cupcakes in
Raleigh
/
Raleigh
/
Cupcakes
Raleigh restaurants that serve cupcakes
Neomonde Mediterranean - Raleigh
3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh
Avg 4.6
(1598 reviews)
GF Vegan Red Velvet Cupcake
$5.49
Pumpkin Cupcake
$4.99
More about Neomonde Mediterranean - Raleigh
Pure Vegan Cafe Juicery & Eatery--Raleigh
8369 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh
No reviews yet
Cupcake
$5.50
More about Pure Vegan Cafe Juicery & Eatery--Raleigh
