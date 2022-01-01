Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curly fries in
Raleigh
/
Raleigh
/
Curly Fries
Raleigh restaurants that serve curly fries
Union Special
2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh
Avg 4.5
(253 reviews)
CURLY FRIES
$5.00
More about Union Special
Sean's Shack
2840 E Millbrook Road, Raleigh
No reviews yet
Lg Seasoned Curly Fries
$3.99
More about Sean's Shack
Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh
Lasagna
Fish And Chips
Fish Tacos
Veggie Rolls
Fried Pickles
French Toast
Chicken Marsala
Bleu Burgers
More near Raleigh to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(36 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(159 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(860 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(546 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(855 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(528 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston