Curry in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve curry
SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
|Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Sushi Thai Raleigh
2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh
|Thai Curry
|$10.00
Classic Thai dishes with a coconut milk base. Choose between panang, massaman, red, or green curries.
Panang curry:
Lightly sweet panang curry paste, bell peppers, green beans, kafﬁr lime leaves, and basil; or
Massaman curry:
Massaman curry paste, sweet potatoes, avocado, and cashew nuts; or
Red curry:
Red curry sauce with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, and basil; or
Green curry:
Green curry sauce with green beans, eggplant, basil, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots
|Spring Rolls
|$4.95
Three homemade vegetarian spring rolls fried and served with our sweet and sour sauce
|Pad Thai (gf)
|$10.00
Stir fried rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions in Pad Thai sauce served with ground peanuts and lime wedge
DIM SUM
Brewery Bhavana
218 S Blount St, Raleigh
|General Tso
|$21.80
Crunchy, sweet, and tangy, Bhavana's General Tso comes with your choice of chicken or tofu tossed in our house-made hibiscus sauce and is served with jasmine rice and sesame seeds. • Allergen Information: Gluten-Free and Shellfish-Free, General Tso Tofu is Vegan.
|Pork & Chive Shumai
|$15.80
Open-faced shrimp, pork, and chive dumplings are made daily by hand. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains meat, shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
|Char Siu Bao
|$15.80
Our most popular dim sum at Bhavana, these buns are hand-made each day and stuffed with Cantonese barbeque pork. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
NOODLES
Bida Manda
222 S Blount St, Raleigh
|Crispy Rice Lettuce Wraps
|$13.90
Served as an afternoon snack in Laos, this is our most beloved appetizer at Bida Manda. Hand-tossed crunchy coconut rice with fresh herbs, fried garlic, shallot crisp, peanuts, eggs, lime, and baby romaine lettuce; served with our house-made caramelized sweet chili sauce. • Allergen Information: Contains peanuts and eggs. • Vegetarian and Gluten-Free.
|Chicken Wings
|$13.90
Six crispy chicken wings served with your choice of our three house-made sauces on the side. Panang Curry Sauce,
Hot Sweet Chili Sauce, or
Lao Spicy Roasted Habañero Peanut Sauce • Allergen Information: Lao Spicy habañero and peanut sauce contains peanut • Gluten-Free
|Sao Noy's Crispy Spring Rolls
|$13.90
Filled with local herbs, vermicelli noodles, vegetables and your choice of: Ground Pork or Veg(V)
MOFU Shoppe
321 S Blount St, Raleigh
|CURRY CHICKEN KATSU
|$14.00
Golden Curry + Breaded Chicken Breast + Pickled Daikon + Scallion + Carrot + Onion + Coconut Jasmine Rice
Simply Crepes Raleigh
8470 Honeycutt Rd Suite C110, Raleigh
|Nutella Fruit Crepe
|$13.50
Nutella & fresh strawberries or sautéed bananas with chocolate sauce, whipped cream & vanilla bean ice cream
|Thai Curry Crepe
|$15.00
A spicy red Thai coconut & peanut curry sauce with red bell pepper, onion and baby bok choy. Topped with crispy crepe strings. Choice of chicken or tofu
|Caramel Brownie Crepe
|$13.00
Warm fudgy brownie, sea-salted caramel, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and vanilla bean ice cream