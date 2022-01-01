Curry in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve curry

Aladdin's Eatery image

SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Main pic

 

Sushi Thai Raleigh

2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Curry$10.00
Classic Thai dishes with a coconut milk base. Choose between panang, massaman, red, or green curries.
Panang curry:
Lightly sweet panang curry paste, bell peppers, green beans, kafﬁr lime leaves, and basil; or
Massaman curry:
Massaman curry paste, sweet potatoes, avocado, and cashew nuts; or
Red curry:
Red curry sauce with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, and basil; or
Green curry:
Green curry sauce with green beans, eggplant, basil, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots
Spring Rolls$4.95
Three homemade vegetarian spring rolls fried and served with our sweet and sour sauce
Pad Thai (gf)$10.00
Stir fried rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions in Pad Thai sauce served with ground peanuts and lime wedge
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh
Brewery Bhavana image

DIM SUM

Brewery Bhavana

218 S Blount St, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (3325 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
General Tso$21.80
Crunchy, sweet, and tangy, Bhavana's General Tso comes with your choice of chicken or tofu tossed in our house-made hibiscus sauce and is served with jasmine rice and sesame seeds. • Allergen Information: Gluten-Free and Shellfish-Free, General Tso Tofu is Vegan.
Pork & Chive Shumai$15.80
Open-faced shrimp, pork, and chive dumplings are made daily by hand. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains meat, shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
Char Siu Bao$15.80
Our most popular dim sum at Bhavana, these buns are hand-made each day and stuffed with Cantonese barbeque pork. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
More about Brewery Bhavana
Bida Manda image

NOODLES

Bida Manda

222 S Blount St, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (4645 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Rice Lettuce Wraps$13.90
Served as an afternoon snack in Laos, this is our most beloved appetizer at Bida Manda. Hand-tossed crunchy coconut rice with fresh herbs, fried garlic, shallot crisp, peanuts, eggs, lime, and baby romaine lettuce; served with our house-made caramelized sweet chili sauce. • Allergen Information: Contains peanuts and eggs. • Vegetarian and Gluten-Free.
Chicken Wings$13.90
Six crispy chicken wings served with your choice of our three house-made sauces on the side. Panang Curry Sauce,
Hot Sweet Chili Sauce, or
Lao Spicy Roasted Habañero Peanut Sauce • Allergen Information: Lao Spicy habañero and peanut sauce contains peanut • Gluten-Free
Sao Noy's Crispy Spring Rolls$13.90
Filled with local herbs, vermicelli noodles, vegetables and your choice of: Ground Pork or Veg(V)
More about Bida Manda
MOFU Shoppe image

 

MOFU Shoppe

321 S Blount St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
CURRY CHICKEN KATSU$14.00
Golden Curry + Breaded Chicken Breast + Pickled Daikon + Scallion + Carrot + Onion + Coconut Jasmine Rice
More about MOFU Shoppe
Consumer pic

 

Simply Crepes Raleigh

8470 Honeycutt Rd Suite C110, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nutella Fruit Crepe$13.50
Nutella & fresh strawberries or sautéed bananas with chocolate sauce, whipped cream & vanilla bean ice cream
Thai Curry Crepe$15.00
A spicy red Thai coconut & peanut curry sauce with red bell pepper, onion and baby bok choy. Topped with crispy crepe strings. Choice of chicken or tofu
Caramel Brownie Crepe$13.00
Warm fudgy brownie, sea-salted caramel, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and vanilla bean ice cream
More about Simply Crepes Raleigh

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Cookie Dough

Grilled Chicken Salad

Philly Cheesesteaks

Samosa

Chicken Tikka Masala

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston