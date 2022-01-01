Drunken noodles in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve drunken noodles
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh
Sushi Thai Raleigh
2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh
|Drunken Noodles
|$10.00
Rice noodles, stir fried with broccoli, onions, eggs, bell peppers, green beans, basil, tomatoes, and chili sauce. (Contains fish sauce.)
More about Sushi Nine - Raleigh
Sushi Nine - Raleigh
3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh
|L - Drunken noodle
|$8.50
wide rice noodles with a spicy basil sauce, egg, onions, cabbage, carrot, bell peppers and basil leaves
|Drunken Noodle
|$10.00
wide rice noodles stir-fried with. egg, onions, garlic, red & green bell peppers, cabbage, carrots and thai basil leaves.
More about Five Star Restaurant
Five Star Restaurant
301 N West 101, Raleigh
|Drunken Noodles w/ Chicken
|$14.95
Traditional Chinese dish of chicken served over our wide rice noodles with fish sauce, thai basil, soy/oyster sauce, thai chilis, and scallions.
*cannot be gluten free
**can substitute tofu/tempeh - cannot be vegan bc of oyster sauce
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
SUSHI
Tasu Asian Bistro
8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh
|Drunken Noodle - Lunch
|$13.95
**SPICY** Broad rice noodles, tomatoes, bean sprouts, bell peppers, Thai chili paste, and Thai basil
|Drunken Noodle - Dinner
|$14.95
**SPICY** Broad rice noodles, tomatoes, bean sprouts, bell peppers, Thai chili paste, and Thai basil