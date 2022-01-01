Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Drunken noodles in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve drunken noodles

Main pic

 

Sushi Thai Raleigh

2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Drunken Noodles$10.00
Rice noodles, stir fried with broccoli, onions, eggs, bell peppers, green beans, basil, tomatoes, and chili sauce. (Contains fish sauce.)
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh
Sushi Nine - Raleigh image

 

Sushi Nine - Raleigh

3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
L - Drunken noodle$8.50
wide rice noodles with a spicy basil sauce, egg, onions, cabbage, carrot, bell peppers and basil leaves
Drunken Noodle$10.00
wide rice noodles stir-fried with. egg, onions, garlic, red & green bell peppers, cabbage, carrots and thai basil leaves.
More about Sushi Nine - Raleigh
Item pic

 

Five Star Restaurant

301 N West 101, Raleigh

Avg 4 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Drunken Noodles w/ Chicken$14.95
Traditional Chinese dish of chicken served over our wide rice noodles with fish sauce, thai basil, soy/oyster sauce, thai chilis, and scallions.
*cannot be gluten free
**can substitute tofu/tempeh - cannot be vegan bc of oyster sauce
More about Five Star Restaurant
Tasu Asian Bistro image

SUSHI

Tasu Asian Bistro

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Drunken Noodle - Lunch$13.95
**SPICY** Broad rice noodles, tomatoes, bean sprouts, bell peppers, Thai chili paste, and Thai basil
Drunken Noodle - Dinner$14.95
**SPICY** Broad rice noodles, tomatoes, bean sprouts, bell peppers, Thai chili paste, and Thai basil
More about Tasu Asian Bistro

