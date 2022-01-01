Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dum biryani in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve dum biryani

Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar

105 Friendly Drive Suite 101, Raleigh

Takeout Delivery Digital Dine-In Fast Pay
Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani (GF)$15.99
Rice made with special spices, herbs & chicken served with boiled eggs
Veg Dum Biryani$13.99
Rice made with aromatic spices, herbs & mixed vegetables cooked in dum style
Madras Chicken Dum Biryani (GF)$15.99
Rice made with special spices, herbs & chicken served with boiled eggs
More about Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
Dharani Express Indian Restaurant

3281 AVENT FERRY RD - 117, RALEIGH

Takeout Delivery Fast Pay
Chicken Dum Biryani + Tandoori Chicken (2 pieces)+Soda$18.49
More about Dharani Express Indian Restaurant

