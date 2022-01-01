Fajita salad in Raleigh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Raleigh restaurants that serve fajita salad

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield image

 

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield

11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Taco Salad$11.00
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Comes with cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Your choice of dressing.
Chicken Fajita Salad$10.00
Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado slices and cheese. Your choice of dressing.
More about San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
Item pic

 

Dos Taquitos

6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 3.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Salad$4.95
lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole
More about Dos Taquitos

