Fajitas in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve fajitas

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield image

 

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield

11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$15.00
Grilled tender sliced chicken. Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.
Fresh Tableside Guacamole$9.50
Comes with Chips
Burrito San Jose$11.00
10" flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, homemade chorizo rice and beans. Finished with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.
More about San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila image

 

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

7713 Lead Mine Rd. #39, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FAJITAS$15.00
bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / salad / choice of chicken, veggies. Steak or shrimp*, add +$4.00
QUESO PICOSO$8.00
cheese / jalapeño
MEXICAN FLAG$16.00
corn tortillas / steak / chicken / paisa beans / cheese / mexican cream / tomatillo sauce / chile de arbol sauce / cilantro
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

French Fries

Pad Thai

Pork Chops

Salad Bowl

Chicken Fried Rice

Bisque

Mac And Cheese

Spaghetti

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston