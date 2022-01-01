Fajitas in Raleigh
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh
Chicken Fajitas
|$15.00
Grilled tender sliced chicken. Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.
Fresh Tableside Guacamole
|$9.50
Comes with Chips
Burrito San Jose
|$11.00
10" flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, homemade chorizo rice and beans. Finished with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
7713 Lead Mine Rd. #39, Raleigh
FAJITAS
|$15.00
bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / salad / choice of chicken, veggies. Steak or shrimp*, add +$4.00
QUESO PICOSO
|$8.00
cheese / jalapeño
MEXICAN FLAG
|$16.00
corn tortillas / steak / chicken / paisa beans / cheese / mexican cream / tomatillo sauce / chile de arbol sauce / cilantro