Falafel pitas in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve falafel pitas

Falafel & Co.

1000 Brookside Dr. Ste. 119, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Falafel Pita$9.00
More about Falafel & Co.
FRENCH FRIES

Neomonde Mediterranean

3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.6 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Falafel Pita Pocket$8.99
chickpeas, onion, garlic, herbs and spices, fried in sunflower oil and served with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, Lebanese pickles, turnips and lemon tahini sauce (Vegan)
Small Falafel Pita Pocket$4.99
chickpeas, onion, garlic, herbs and spices, fried in sunflower oil and served with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, Lebanese pickles, turnips and lemon tahini sauce (Vegan)
More about Neomonde Mediterranean

