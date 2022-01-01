Falafel pitas in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve falafel pitas
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
FRENCH FRIES
Neomonde Mediterranean
3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh
|Large Falafel Pita Pocket
|$8.99
chickpeas, onion, garlic, herbs and spices, fried in sunflower oil and served with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, Lebanese pickles, turnips and lemon tahini sauce (Vegan)
|Small Falafel Pita Pocket
|$4.99
chickpeas, onion, garlic, herbs and spices, fried in sunflower oil and served with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, Lebanese pickles, turnips and lemon tahini sauce (Vegan)