Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fettuccine alfredo in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Consumer pic

 

Casa Carbone

6019 Glenwood Ave A, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fettuccine Alfredo$12.00
A delicate blend of butter, cream, and cheese, tossed with fettuccini.
More about Casa Carbone
Main pic

 

Stromboli's Spring Forest POS - 2900 Spring Forest Rd,Ste 109

2900 Spring Forest Rd, Ste 109, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fettuccine Alfredo$11.99
Fresh fettuccine pasta prepared the old-fashioned way with cream, butter, parmesan cheese and spices.
Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken$15.99
Fresh fettuccine pasta, prepared the old fashioned way with cream, butter, Parmesan cheese and spices.
More about Stromboli's Spring Forest POS - 2900 Spring Forest Rd,Ste 109

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Tarts

Hummus

Shrimp Tacos

Pear Salad

Gyoza

Curry Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Tikka Masala

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (615 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1013 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston