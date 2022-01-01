Fettuccine alfredo in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
More about Casa Carbone
Casa Carbone
6019 Glenwood Ave A, Raleigh
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$12.00
A delicate blend of butter, cream, and cheese, tossed with fettuccini.
More about Stromboli's Spring Forest POS - 2900 Spring Forest Rd,Ste 109
Stromboli's Spring Forest POS - 2900 Spring Forest Rd,Ste 109
2900 Spring Forest Rd, Ste 109, Raleigh
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$11.99
Fresh fettuccine pasta prepared the old-fashioned way with cream, butter, parmesan cheese and spices.
|Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken
|$15.99
Fresh fettuccine pasta, prepared the old fashioned way with cream, butter, Parmesan cheese and spices.