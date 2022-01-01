Filet mignon in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve filet mignon
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh
|Filet Mignon
|$32.99
7oz hand cut beef tenderloin seared, topped with demi glaçe & served with your choice of two sides
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh
|Filet Mignon
|$32.99
7oz hand cut beef tenderloin seared, topped with demi glaçe & served with your choice of two sides
42nd St. Oyster Bar
508 West Jones Street, Raleigh
|Bacon Wrapped 10 oz Filet Mignon
|$42.95
|Bacon Wrapped 5 oz Filet Mignon
|$32.95