Fish and chips in Raleigh

Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant
10370 MONCREIFFE RD, RALEIGH
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Beer-battered fresh cod fillets, seasoned French fries, house-made tartar sauce
|Chicken Welly
|$13.00
Chicken, onions, carrots, potatoes & cream sauce. Baked in a flaky pastry, topped with basil cream sauce & Calvander cheese. Small Brutus salad included.
|Small Fish N Chips
|$8.00
Half Portion of Beer-battered fresh cod fillets, seasoned French fries, house-made tartar sauce