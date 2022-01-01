Fish tacos in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Two tacos filled with blacked haddock, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$13.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with blackened white fish, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
|Beer Battered Fish Tacos
|$10.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with beer battered white fish, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
More about San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh
|California Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas filled with breaded or grilled mahi mahi. Topped with red cabbage and a creamy chipotle sauce. Comes with a side of rice and black beans.
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$13.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with blackened white fish, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
|Beer Battered Fish Tacos
|$10.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with beer battered white fish, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
More about Buffalo Brothers Capital
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Capital
3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Two tacos filled with blacked haddock, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips
More about Dos Taquitos
Dos Taquitos
6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Crispy cuts of Mahi Mahi folded into two flour tortillas with melted cheese, pico de gallo, creamy avocado sauce and sour cream. Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.