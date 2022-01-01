French toast in Raleigh
Bloomsbury Bistro
509-101 W. Whitaker Mill Rd, Raleigh
|French Toast
|$12.00
Griddled Egg Battered House Challah, Mandarin Orange Sauce, Whipped Orange Butter, Crunchy Almonds, Powdered Sugar
SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS
Plates Neighborhood Kitchen
301 Glenwood Ave Suite 100, Raleigh
|French Toast
|$13.00
challah bread + berry jam + mascarpone + maple syrup + fresh fruit
|Side French Toast
|$5.00
Union Special
2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh
|>> Fancy Cinnamon French Toast <<
|$13.00
Cinnamon custard, Brûléed Sugar Coat, Donut Glaze, Streusel, Maple Syrup
|>> Cinnamon French Toast <<
|$12.00
Cinnamon Custard, Macerated Berries, Soft Cream, Candied Pecans
Wonderland Tapas & Cocktails
222 Glenwood Avenue suite 103, Raleigh
|Side French Toast
|$5.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pressed by Spanglish
10630 Durant Rd, Raleigh
|Roasted Pear French Toast
|$9.99
sobao bread, maple syrup, dried cranberries, roasted pears, candied walnuts, honey crema drizzle, choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon)
|Island Bakery French Toast
|$9.29
sobao bread, honey crema drizzle, guava maple sauce, choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon)
Simply Crepes Raleigh
8470 Honeycutt Rd Suite C110, Raleigh
|Chef's French Toast
|$12.00
Hand-cut Texas Toast brioche, egg battered and pan fried with sweet cream and pure maple syrup
|Smores French Toast
|$15.00
Chef's French Toast with Nutella, Whipped Marshmallow, Crushed Graham Crackers, Toasted Marshmallow.
|Rumchata Creme Brulee French Toast
|$15.00
Chef's french toast with burnt sugar custard, bananas and, RumChata caramel