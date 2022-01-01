Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve french toast

Banner pic

 

Bloomsbury Bistro

509-101 W. Whitaker Mill Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$12.00
Griddled Egg Battered House Challah, Mandarin Orange Sauce, Whipped Orange Butter, Crunchy Almonds, Powdered Sugar
More about Bloomsbury Bistro
Plates Neighborhood Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS

Plates Neighborhood Kitchen

301 Glenwood Ave Suite 100, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (2482 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$13.00
challah bread + berry jam + mascarpone + maple syrup + fresh fruit
Side French Toast$5.00
More about Plates Neighborhood Kitchen
Union Special image

 

Union Special

2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
>> Fancy Cinnamon French Toast <<$13.00
Cinnamon custard, Brûléed Sugar Coat, Donut Glaze, Streusel, Maple Syrup
>> Cinnamon French Toast <<$12.00
Cinnamon Custard, Macerated Berries, Soft Cream, Candied Pecans
More about Union Special
Wonderland Tapas & Cocktails image

 

Wonderland Tapas & Cocktails

222 Glenwood Avenue suite 103, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side French Toast$5.00
More about Wonderland Tapas & Cocktails
Pressed by Spanglish image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pressed by Spanglish

10630 Durant Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Pear French Toast$9.99
sobao bread, maple syrup, dried cranberries, roasted pears, candied walnuts, honey crema drizzle, choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon)
Island Bakery French Toast$9.29
sobao bread, honey crema drizzle, guava maple sauce, choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon)
More about Pressed by Spanglish
Item pic

 

Simply Crepes Raleigh

8470 Honeycutt Rd Suite C110, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef's French Toast$12.00
Hand-cut Texas Toast brioche, egg battered and pan fried with sweet cream and pure maple syrup
Smores French Toast$15.00
Chef's French Toast with Nutella, Whipped Marshmallow, Crushed Graham Crackers, Toasted Marshmallow.
Rumchata Creme Brulee French Toast$15.00
Chef's french toast with burnt sugar custard, bananas and, RumChata caramel
More about Simply Crepes Raleigh

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Steak Quesadillas

Avocado Rolls

Spinach Salad

Club Sandwiches

Grits

Cornbread

Steamed Broccoli

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston