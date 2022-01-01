Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail image

 

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
"THE" Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Breaded chicken breast, pepper jack, jalapeno cream cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, Constanzo roll / Choice of Side
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
Buffalo Brothers Capital image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Capital

3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH

Avg 4.3 (2909 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
"THE" Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Breaded chicken breast, pepper jack, jalapeno cream cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, Constanzo roll / Choice of Side
More about Buffalo Brothers Capital
Item pic

 

Union Special

2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
>> Fried Chicken Sandwich <<$13.00
Ranch, tomato, shredded romaine lettuce, B&B pickles, toasted brioche roll.
More about Union Special
MoJoe's Burger Joint image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

MoJoe's Burger Joint

620 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.1 (530 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$6.49
Two tenders on a bun tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Then add all your favorite toppings!
More about MoJoe's Burger Joint
Glenwood Grill image

SEAFOOD

Glenwood Grill

2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh

Avg 4.9 (1898 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken sandwich$15.00
Panko fried chicken - collards- pimento cheese - roasted garlic aioli - challa roll - choice of side
More about Glenwood Grill
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

HIGHTOP Burger

2330 Bale Street #112, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$6.95
More about HIGHTOP Burger
Restaurant banner

 

Young Hearts Distillery

225 S Wilmington St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
More about Young Hearts Distillery

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Shrimp Tacos

Pretzels

Pork Dumplings

Almond Cake

Po Boy

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston