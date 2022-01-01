Fried chicken sandwiches in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|"THE" Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Breaded chicken breast, pepper jack, jalapeno cream cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, Constanzo roll / Choice of Side
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Capital
3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH
|"THE" Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Breaded chicken breast, pepper jack, jalapeno cream cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, Constanzo roll / Choice of Side
Union Special
2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh
|>> Fried Chicken Sandwich <<
|$13.00
Ranch, tomato, shredded romaine lettuce, B&B pickles, toasted brioche roll.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
MoJoe's Burger Joint
620 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$6.49
Two tenders on a bun tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Then add all your favorite toppings!
SEAFOOD
Glenwood Grill
2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh
|Fried Chicken sandwich
|$15.00
Panko fried chicken - collards- pimento cheese - roasted garlic aioli - challa roll - choice of side
HAMBURGERS
HIGHTOP Burger
2330 Bale Street #112, Raleigh
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95