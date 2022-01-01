Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried ice cream in
Raleigh
/
Raleigh
/
Fried Ice Cream
Raleigh restaurants that serve fried ice cream
Dos Taquitos
6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
Avg 3.5
(160 reviews)
Fried Ice Cream
$6.00
Mini Fried Ice Cream
$4.00
vanilla ice cream rolled in a crunchy topping, and drizzled with honey, chocolate and whipped cream.
More about Dos Taquitos
Sushi Thai Raleigh
2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh
No reviews yet
Fried Ice Cream
$5.95
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh
Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh
Fried Ravioli
Rigatoni
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Macarons
Steak Salad
Baked Potato Soup
Gumbo
More near Raleigh to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(35 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston