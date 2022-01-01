Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried ice cream in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve fried ice cream

Item pic

 

Dos Taquitos

6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 3.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Ice Cream$6.00
Mini Fried Ice Cream$4.00
vanilla ice cream rolled in a crunchy topping, and drizzled with honey, chocolate and whipped cream.
More about Dos Taquitos
Main pic

 

Sushi Thai Raleigh

2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Ice Cream$5.95
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh

