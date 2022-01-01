Fried pickles in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve fried pickles
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
Buttermilk battered dill pickle chips / Ranch
|Fried Pickles (side)
|$5.00
Buttermilk battered dill pickle chips / Ranch
(ish) delicatessen
702 N Person Street, Raleigh
|Fried Pickle Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
Pickled Swiss Chard stems, deep fried and sandwiched between melted Asiago and Fontal cheeses on sourdough. Served with a side of lemon-dill mayo.
(vegetarian ingredients; however, fryer is also used for meat)
|Lowcountry Kettle Fried Pickled Potato Chips
|$2.50
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Capital
3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH
|Fried Pickles (side)
|$5.00
Buttermilk battered dill pickle chips / Ranch
|Fried Pickles
|$9.50
Buttermilk battered dill pickle chips / Ranch
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
MoJoe's Burger Joint
620 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Fried Pickles
|$6.99
Crispy pickle chips served with a side of our homemade ranch dressing.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Parkside Raleigh
301 W Martin St, Raleigh
|Fried Pickle Spears
|$9.00
buttermilk ranch
Red Hot & Blue
6615 FALLS OF NEUSE RD\nRALEIGH, NC 27615, Raleigh
|Fried Pickles
|$7.49
Crispy-fried, hand-breaded dill pickles with bbq ranch for dippin'.