Fried pickles in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve fried pickles

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail image

 

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickles$9.00
Buttermilk battered dill pickle chips / Ranch
Fried Pickles (side)$5.00
Buttermilk battered dill pickle chips / Ranch
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
Item pic

 

(ish) delicatessen

702 N Person Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickle Grilled Cheese$10.00
Pickled Swiss Chard stems, deep fried and sandwiched between melted Asiago and Fontal cheeses on sourdough. Served with a side of lemon-dill mayo.
(vegetarian ingredients; however, fryer is also used for meat)
Lowcountry Kettle Fried Pickled Potato Chips$2.50
More about (ish) delicatessen
Buffalo Brothers Capital image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Capital

3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH

Avg 4.3 (2909 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles (side)$5.00
Buttermilk battered dill pickle chips / Ranch
Fried Pickles$9.50
Buttermilk battered dill pickle chips / Ranch
More about Buffalo Brothers Capital
MoJoe's Burger Joint image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

MoJoe's Burger Joint

620 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.1 (530 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$6.99
Crispy pickle chips served with a side of our homemade ranch dressing.
More about MoJoe's Burger Joint
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Parkside Raleigh

301 W Martin St, Raleigh

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickle Spears$9.00
buttermilk ranch
More about Parkside Raleigh
Fried Pickles image

 

Red Hot & Blue

6615 FALLS OF NEUSE RD\nRALEIGH, NC 27615, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$7.49
Crispy-fried, hand-breaded dill pickles with bbq ranch for dippin'.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Gardner's BBQ New Bern image

 

Gardner's Barbecue New Bern

3820 MLk Blvd, New Bern

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pickle Fries$2.99
More about Gardner's Barbecue New Bern

