Fried wontons in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve fried wontons

Five Star Restaurant image

 

Five Star Restaurant

301 N West 101, Raleigh

Avg 4 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Daikon Carrot Fried Wontons$7.95
More about Five Star Restaurant
MOFU Shoppe image

 

MOFU Shoppe

321 S Blount St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN AND GINGER WONTONS$12.00
More about MOFU Shoppe

Cary

Apex

