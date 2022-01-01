Garden salad in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve garden salad
Irregardless
901 W Morgan St, Raleigh
|Garden Salad (vegan + gf)
|$10.00
Baby greens and red leaf lettuce topped with sliced red cabbage, onions, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, raisins and sunflower seeds. Served with a choice of dressing.
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102, Raleigh
|Side Garden Salad
|$5.49
|Large Garden Salad
|$9.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
3101 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh
|Side Garden Salad
|$5.49
|Large Garden Salad
|$9.99
Red Hot & Blue
6615 FALLS OF NEUSE RD\nRALEIGH, NC 27615, Raleigh
|Garden Salad
|$5.59
Seasonal greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & jack cheeses, and croutons. Make it hearty with an add-on protein.
|Garden Side Salad
|$3.99
Seasonal greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & jack cheeses, and croutons.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh
|Side Garden Salad
|$6.00
Mixed greens garnished with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and parmesan baked croutons, with your choice of dressing
|Garden Salad
|$10.00
Mixed greens garnished with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and parmesan baked croutons, with your choice of dressing
NOODLES
Pho Sure
7451 Six Forks Road, Raleigh
|S3- Garden Salad (small size)
|$3.95
Your choice of side order menu. Combo option available under Combo menu
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Mon
3800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh
|Garden Salad
|$8.00