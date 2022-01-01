Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve garden salad

Garden Salad (vegan + gf) image

 

Irregardless

901 W Morgan St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (1246 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad (vegan + gf)$10.00
Baby greens and red leaf lettuce topped with sliced red cabbage, onions, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, raisins and sunflower seeds. Served with a choice of dressing.
Garden Salad (vegan + gf)$10.00
Baby greens and red leaf lettuce topped with sliced red cabbage, onions, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, raisins and sunflower seeds. Served with a choice of dressing.
More about Irregardless
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

 

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Garden Salad$5.49
Large Garden Salad$9.99
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

3101 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Garden Salad$5.49
Large Garden Salad$9.99
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
Red Hot & Blue image

 

Red Hot & Blue

6615 FALLS OF NEUSE RD\nRALEIGH, NC 27615, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$5.59
Seasonal greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & jack cheeses, and croutons. Make it hearty with an add-on protein.
Garden Side Salad$3.99
Seasonal greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & jack cheeses, and croutons.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Garden Salad$6.00
Mixed greens garnished with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and parmesan baked croutons, with your choice of dressing
Garden Salad$10.00
Mixed greens garnished with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and parmesan baked croutons, with your choice of dressing
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
Item pic

NOODLES

Pho Sure

7451 Six Forks Road, Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (289 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
S3- Garden Salad (small size)$3.95
Your choice of side order menu. Combo option available under Combo menu
More about Pho Sure
Sushi Mon image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Mon

3800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh

Avg 4.6 (501 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$8.00
More about Sushi Mon

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Cuban Sandwiches

Custard

Baked Ziti

Al Pastor Tacos

Wontons

Steak Tacos

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston