Garlic bread in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|Prime Rib on Garlic Bread
|$14.00
Shaved prime rib, provolone, fried onion strings, garlic bread Costanzo sub roll / Au jus / Choice of Side
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$8.00
Housemade garlic bread, melted mozzarella w/ Marinara
More about Oak City Meatball Shoppe
Oak City Meatball Shoppe
180. E Davie Street, Raleigh
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$10.00
More about Buffalo Brothers Capital
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Capital
3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH
|Prime Rib on Garlic Bread
|$15.00
Shaved prime rib, provolone, fried onion strings, garlic bread Costanzo sub roll / Au jus / Choice of Side
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$8.50
Housemade garlic bread, melted mozzarella w/ Marinara
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102, Raleigh
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$6.99
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
3101 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$6.99
More about Vivo Ristorante
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Vivo Ristorante
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh
|Garlic Bread with Mozzarella
|$6.00