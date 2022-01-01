Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve garlic bread

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail image

 

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prime Rib on Garlic Bread$14.00
Shaved prime rib, provolone, fried onion strings, garlic bread Costanzo sub roll / Au jus / Choice of Side
Cheesy Garlic Bread$8.00
Housemade garlic bread, melted mozzarella w/ Marinara
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
Oak City Meatball Shoppe image

 

Oak City Meatball Shoppe

180. E Davie Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesy Garlic Bread$10.00
More about Oak City Meatball Shoppe
Buffalo Brothers Capital image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Capital

3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH

Avg 4.3 (2909 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib on Garlic Bread$15.00
Shaved prime rib, provolone, fried onion strings, garlic bread Costanzo sub roll / Au jus / Choice of Side
Cheesy Garlic Bread$8.50
Housemade garlic bread, melted mozzarella w/ Marinara
More about Buffalo Brothers Capital
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

 

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.99
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
Consumer pic

 

Casa Carbone

6019 Glenwood Ave A, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Bread$4.00
More about Casa Carbone
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

3101 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.99
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
Vivo Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Vivo Ristorante

7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (5058 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread with Mozzarella$6.00
More about Vivo Ristorante
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$0.50
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

