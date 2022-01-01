Gnocchi in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve gnocchi
More about Bloomsbury Bistro
Bloomsbury Bistro
509-101 W. Whitaker Mill Rd, Raleigh
|Parisian Gnocchi
|$23.00
Pecorino, Sweet Pea Puree, Baby Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Saffron Cream, Spring Truffles, Preserved Lemon
More about Farina Neighborhood Italian
PIZZA
Farina Neighborhood Italian
8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh
|Homemade Ricotta Gnocchi - Large
|$38.00
serves 2 to 3 people
|Homemade Ricotta Gnocchi
|$22.00
house marinara baked with fontina cheese