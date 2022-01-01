Gnocchi in Raleigh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bloomsbury Bistro

509-101 W. Whitaker Mill Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parisian Gnocchi$23.00
Pecorino, Sweet Pea Puree, Baby Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Saffron Cream, Spring Truffles, Preserved Lemon
More about Bloomsbury Bistro
Item pic

PIZZA

Farina Neighborhood Italian

8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Ricotta Gnocchi - Large$38.00
serves 2 to 3 people
Homemade Ricotta Gnocchi$22.00
house marinara baked with fontina cheese
More about Farina Neighborhood Italian
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Poole'side Pies

428 S McDowell St, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ricotta Gnocchi$17.00
w/ basil cream, asparagus, and Castelvetrano olives.
Allergens: dairy and gluten.
More about Poole'side Pies

