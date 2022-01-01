Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Green tea ice cream in
Raleigh
/
Raleigh
/
Green Tea Ice Cream
Raleigh restaurants that serve green tea ice cream
Sushi Nine
3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh
No reviews yet
Green tea ice cream scoop
$3.50
More about Sushi Nine
Five Star Restaurant
301 N West 101, Raleigh
Avg 4
(68 reviews)
Green Tea Ice Cream
$3.00
More about Five Star Restaurant
