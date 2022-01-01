Grilled chicken in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
|Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
More about Guasaca
Guasaca
2512 Hillsborough St, Raleigh
|- 1 Shredded Chicken Signature Arepa
|$5.25
Shredded Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
|- 1 Vegetarian Signature Arepa
|$4.95
Guasaca, Black Beans, Coleslaw, Caramelized Onions & White Cheese
|- 2 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepas
|$8.25
Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
More about Parkside Raleigh
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Parkside Raleigh
301 W Martin St, Raleigh
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Our wings are fresh, never frozen.
choice of bbq, honey buffalo. peach habanero, Gochujang, six chili
|Cheese Burger
|$12.00
half pound angus short rib and chuck blend patty. romaine, tomato, onion, choice of cheese
|Fried Buffalo Chicken
|$13.00
romaine, tomato, bacon, blue cheese
More about Guasaca
Guasaca
4025 Lake Boone Trail, Raleigh
|1 Grilled Chicken Arepa
|$4.95
Combine the best grilled chicken with the ingredients of your choice
|Shredded Chicken Bowl / Salad
|$8.55
Combine the best Shredded Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
|Vegetarian Bowl / Salad
|$8.25
All our Vegetarian options over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl