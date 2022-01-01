Grits in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve grits
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh
|Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Regular
|$20.99
Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
Glenwood Grill
2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh
|Short Ribs
|$23.00
Braised short rib - blue cheese spinach crusted short ribs. Sour cream smashed potatoes- red wine shallot reduction.
|Burger
|$16.00
Pimento cheese, house made pickles, caramelized onions, horsey sauce. Choice of side
|Southern Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, parmesan, maple pepper bacon, house ceasar dressing, fried grit croutons