Gumbo in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve gumbo

Bloomsbury Bistro

509-101 W. Whitaker Mill Rd, Raleigh

Takeout
Chicken Gumbo$24.00
Pulled Roasted Chicken, Cajun Trinity Gravy, Dirty Wild Rice Pilaf, Andouille & Pickled Okra
More about Bloomsbury Bistro
FatBoys Kitchen

4511 New Bern Ave. Unit #100, Raleigh

Takeout
Gumbo - Seafood$8.99
Hot bowl of Gumbo with shrimp, crawfish tails, chicken, sausage (contains beef & pork), okra, bell peppers, celery & onions. Served with white rice.
Gumbo - Chicken & Sausage$7.49
Hot bowl of Gumbo with chicken, sausage (contains beef & pork), okra, bell peppers, celery & onions. Served with white rice.
More about FatBoys Kitchen
SEAFOOD

Glenwood Grill

2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh

Avg 4.9 (1898 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Sausage & Chicken Gumbo$7.00
Red beans & rice, cheesy ciabata, scallions
Annex Gumbo$12.00
Chicken - sausage - okra gumbo - carrot onion celery - garlic - clam stock - tomatoes- little spicy
More about Glenwood Grill

