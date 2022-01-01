Gumbo in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve gumbo
More about Bloomsbury Bistro
Bloomsbury Bistro
509-101 W. Whitaker Mill Rd, Raleigh
|Chicken Gumbo
|$24.00
Pulled Roasted Chicken, Cajun Trinity Gravy, Dirty Wild Rice Pilaf, Andouille & Pickled Okra
More about FatBoys Kitchen
FatBoys Kitchen
4511 New Bern Ave. Unit #100, Raleigh
|Gumbo - Seafood
|$8.99
Hot bowl of Gumbo with shrimp, crawfish tails, chicken, sausage (contains beef & pork), okra, bell peppers, celery & onions. Served with white rice.
|Gumbo - Chicken & Sausage
|$7.49
Hot bowl of Gumbo with chicken, sausage (contains beef & pork), okra, bell peppers, celery & onions. Served with white rice.