Ice cream sandwiches in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve ice cream sandwiches

Irregardless image

 

Irregardless

901 W Morgan St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (1246 reviews)
Takeout
Tangerine Creamsicle Ice Cream Sandwich (vegan & gf)$9.00
with fudge sauce
More about Irregardless
Trophy Pizza image

 

Trophy Pizza

827 West Morgan street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ice Cream Sandwich$5.00
Vanilla ice cream between 2 chocolate chip cookie
More about Trophy Pizza

